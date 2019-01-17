Everyone needs to get behind the suggestion that civics be reintroduced into our schools as well as American history. Look at the idiotic college students today, demonstrating against our country without a clue how or why our country works.
This government shutdown could be solved by a bipartisan group of senators presenting a compromise to leadership and the White House. Sen. Rounds, are you ready to make a name for yourself?
The Berlin wall was torn down because it wasn't working, not because it was working.
As a former trained and qualified law enforcement sniper, I wonder what Rapid City officials mean when they say that deer are being shot by "specially trained" personnel or the oft-repeated "sharpshooters." On the other hand, it doesn't take a whole bunch of training to shoot deer over a bait station.
There is no reason why CBD should be illegal as hemp growing and products are now legal. I myself used CBD for migraines and sleep problems before the new law changed and banned the sale, ownership and use of CBD.
Our counties should not suffer because of unlawful protests over the pipeline. The protestors should be held accountable and pay for any property damage.