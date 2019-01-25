Why does the Legislature want to allow one to carry a concealed weapon without a permit? I am a retired state trooper and have not talked to one active or retired law enforcement officer that is in favor of doing away with the permit.
Let us hope the Rush can be successful under new ownership. Rapid City has certainly done enough to keep the team afloat.
While it is disturbing to think of birds being killed by wind turbines, there are at least three studies showing many, many more are estimated to be killed by the generation of electricity with nuclear and fossils fuels. Millions more are killed by flying into glass-faced skyscrapers.
So a Two Cents comment says the shutdown is the Democrats fault. Remember what Trump said, "I will gladly own the shutdown."
In their quest to help nursing homes, I hope Gov. Noem and other leaders will not forget to fund long-term services and support programs. They work to keep us safe and independent in our own homes.
So the city gives a multi-billion dollar corporation over $100,000 of taxpayer money to expand their operation in the city, which as long as there is profit they would do anyway. Has the city council lost their minds or just flunked ethics class?