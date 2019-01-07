Whoever paid forward at pump No. 6 at Corner Pantry: "Thank you.” What a pleasant surprise. I have heard of paying forward at restaurants or even grocery stores but not at gas stations. Very creative. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Democrats want to give $12 billion to foreign countries, but they won't spend $5 billion to protect ours. Ridiculous.
Any fortification built by man can be overcome by man. A billion-dollar wall can be defeated by a $100 ladder, a $50 shovel, or a $25 rope. The billion dollars would be better spent on much-needed advanced electronic equipment to scan vehicles coming through our ports of entry.
It seems odd that non-essential federal employees are not at work account of the government shutdown, yet the Labor Department is staffed sufficiently to announce that 312,000 new jobs were created last month.
Tim Giago's editorial, "A first Christmas in Rapid City," touched my heart. The love we share in our families, not only at Christmas but all year long, is the Christmas spirit. God's gift of love, for us, came down from heaven at Christmas.
To all the workers who keep this country going and pay the taxes to keep our military strong, I salute you for your service.