The delightful surprise of Christmas poetry on the front page of the Journal has made this English teacher’s heart very happy! Thank you for such a wonderful antidote to the woes of the world!
Fog Lights on vehicles are very bright when there is no fog. Don't people understand driving full time with their fog lights on is very blinding for on-coming traffic and when they are following vehicles.
Three-hundred-eighty-thousand nonessential federal workers are being furloughed during the government shutdown. Does anyone have knowledge of a corporation or company hiring full time nonessential employees?
Using Vision Funds to upgrade a ball field for one team, seems a little out of balance. Those funds could be used else where to benefit a lot of people and activities.
Most of the Senators in DC have a law degree. Did they fail classes in Government, U S History and Civics. They don't seem to understand the basics of governing a Nation.
South Dakota needs to legalize CBD because of all the benefits it has and it can’t get you high. I used CBD for back pain and I don’t want to go back on opioids.