Filled up in Vivian on Thursday for $1.99. Let's see, that's 38 cents a gallon less than in Rapid?
Why does any county have to spend a dime protecting the pipeline protesters? Let them protest at their own risk. If somebody gets run over or falls in a ditch, that is a chance they take.
We have three hotel/motels in Rapid City that are closed for the winter and yet there are more being built. Don't lose hope though, remember that when the new civic center is built the Mayor said that will solve all problems.
Cut off all wages and benefits (including free health care) to congress and the executive branch non-retroactive until a long-term settlement is reached.
First we had the EB-5 scandal ended by the "suicide" of Richard Benda. Then the Gear-Up scandal investigation stopped with the "murder/suicide" of the Scott Westerhuis family. Now a suit against the state has died with the "unexpected passing" of the plaintiff. How convenient for a lot of people involved in these issues!
Thanks Pennington County officials for raising my real estate taxes again for the tenth straight year. I wish I could sell my home today for what you people think it is worth.