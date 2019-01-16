The wall certainly can’t hurt. The Border Patrol says we need it, it’s relatively cheap, and the longer the Democrats put it off, the more expensive it becomes. Other than stopping the president from fulfilling yet another campaign promise, whats the point?
Why would you not legalize something that helps people. Get with the times.
The government shutdown is a good reminder for all of us to realize how important it is to have a healthy savings account to help us through tough times. The first money out of every paycheck should be to yourself.
The news reports that the US trade deficit with China just reached a record high. This proves that trade wars are easy to win, so easy that we've apparently become tired of winning.
If walls don't work, why was it necessary to tear down the Berlin wall?
Why do federal workers think their jobs are guaranteed? This household is from the Rust Belt where we experienced tremendous job losses, loss of pensions, vacation and sick time, yet not one of us was a whiny as the federal workers.
The majority of people coming to the USA from the southern border are people seeking asylum as refugees. We need new borders laws — not border walls.