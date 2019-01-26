We've always had term limits and it's called the vote. If people aren't doing a good job, vote them out.
Gov. Noem's state budget proposes free health-care premiums for South Dakota State employees yet she voted every time to end ACA health-care for the rest of us. Kristi, if us low-lifes are not healthy, how can we work and pay sales tax to support your $1.7 billion budget?
Thursday we were sitting at Canyon Lake Park around 4 p.m. watching the ducks and geese. We saw four kids walking across the lake. There are parts of the lake that the water is showing through. Please tell your teens how dangerous that could be.
Criminals don't obey laws. The state concealed carry permit amounts to a $10 tax, nothing more. I'm a retired police officer who agrees with HB 47, or constitutional carry.
What happens if I no longer need a permit to conceal carry and I am stopped in another state (with or without reciprocity) with a gun concealed in my possession? I feel better being able to show authorities that I have a current and valid permit and have no problem with a background check.
I saw an ad on Craigslist where someone is selling a Rush jersey for $300. I think he could get $250 from the Civic Center Board.