Did you coyote protectors know that they will eat a baby calf while it’s being born? Maybe you should witness that before you comment about their protection.
Just a thought: Someone that is willing to walk 2,000 or more miles isn’t going to turn around and go back if they run into a 20-foot wall.
Federal workers who receive unemployment and get back pay are required to pay back unemployment insurance once they are able. This information is easily found online.
Allender recently announced he will run for re-election and his plans for several large projects for the future, i.e., a Presidential Plaza, etc.His tenure needs to be stopped by the voters at the ballot box in June.
There has to be a way to show our appreciation for the military without putting a B-1B bomber on display in the green space at Mount Rushmore and Omaha. What an eyesore that would be.
Let’s set aside the polarization regarding the vanity wall. I want to hear from experienced ICE and Border Patrol agents on the front lines who know how to enhance security. Put the $5.7 billion into these agencies. Advanced hi-tech does exist to secure our borders.
I think the upcoming Super Bowl was the main reason the government shutdown has temporarily ended. You don’t ever want to interfere with fans getting to the big game.