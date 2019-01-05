Rapid City seems to have difficulty in snow removal on residential streets and this is made worse by people who shovel or blow snow from their yard into the street. Please keep your snow on your own property.
I understand why vehicle pursuits are often necessary for use by law enforcement. However, it appears that it is only a matter of time until innocent people are killed as a result of a crash with the vehicle being pursued.
With CBD I was able to control my PTSD and anxiety without opioids. Thousands of people in S.D. need CBD not only for anxiety, but for chronic pain, migraines, insomnia, arthritis, inflammation, depression and other things. It’s not marijuana and it can’t get you high.
The wall already existed before our current president who wants to extend it to protect our country from invading illegals and terrorists. Our Border Patrol agrees with doing so, as they voiced their concerns on the national news.
It seems strange that over the last two years the Republicans controlled the House, Senate and White House and not one time did they ask for money for a wall. But as soon as the Democrats got control of the House, the Republicans want money for a wall just so they can blame each other.