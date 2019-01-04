South Dakota legislators need to get on the same page as the federal government and legalize CBD. It's madness to prohibit a product that helps so many people manage their pain without the use of narcotic drugs.
Essential workers are those who are not absolutely necessary to production of the organization's product, such as departments like sales, maintenance, personnel, clerical and all of management, up to the CEO or president. Such people could be furloughed for a few days, but eventually the company would founder without them.
It's typical for this administration to create a crisis and plan for the results much later. The border security funds allocated ($1.3 billion) last year haven't been spent and there isn't any plan as to how the president would spend another $5.6 billion.
Last time I checked a 17th century human had two legs. Ironically, the same is true of 21st century humans. Build the wall.
Keep in perspective that while Michelle and Obama have recently been voted “most admired” woman and man of the year, she received only 15 percent of the vote and he 19 percent. More than 80 percent of the votes went to other women and men.