Wow, what a shock. Medical professionals and CEOs are doing very well in our state and most everyone else is struggling. That is just what the "haves" want.
It is time for our local and state political leaders to step up to address the incredibly abysmal employment opportunities that we face in Rapid City and South Dakota. No more focusing on ridiculous and irrelevant political hoopla.
Make Rapid great again. Many of us long for the good old days of 45,000 people. Bigger is not always better, bigger crime, bigger debt, bigger reliance on tourism. Make Rapid small (great) again.
How is allowing male athletes with their naturally larger, stronger, faster physiques who self-identify as female to compete against real biological female athletes in any rational way fair? This transgender nonsense needs to stop.
Pharmaceutical companies should not be in control of CBD products in South Dakota. Their history of price gouging and including additives in their drugs is enough reason to prohibit their having a monopoly on sales. I want to buy CBD grown and distributed by South Dakotans.
Remember the Constitution stated the right to bear arms, not the right to hide arms as in conceal.