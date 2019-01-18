S.D. legislators have spent precious time debating and passing legislation in support of building a wall on the Mexican border and commending our U.S. senators for voting for Brent Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Seriously? This is what we pay you for?
Despite the inane law banning hemp oil, I order it and have it in my possession. I rub it on my mother's arthritic hands for which she is extremely grateful.
I want to thank the city for blacktopping the road and parking at the west side dog park. It’s a relief not having to dodge potholes every time I go there.
To the U.S. senators who voted to ease the Russian sanctions, Mr. Putin appreciates your support.
The way the shutdown works is federal employees receive the pay they missed during the shutdown after it is over. It is not fair that Congress and other employees get paid on time but the others have to wait for the duration.
A civics class would teach young people their rights — the right to a free press, the right to speak out (speech), the right to petition the government to redress grievances (protest), the right choose their own religion. You aren't very patriotic if you only want Americans who believe the same as you to exercise these rights.