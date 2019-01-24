Segways on the sidewalks? The last thing I want is to exit a downtown business and get hit by a Segway — that's exactly why bicycles are not allowed.
If you don’t need a permit to carry a concealed gun, why do I need one to drive a car, build on my property, drive an overloaded truck, get married, go hunting, wire or plumb a building, go camping, fishing or many other things that require a permit?
Sen. Thune voted "aye" to remove sanctions on a Russian oligarch granting this oligarch multi-millions of dollars in debt forgiveness. John Thune, how could you?
So on Saturday our president made proposals to end the shutdown that the Democrats have been wanting only to now not want them. The Democrats are who is to blame for the shutdown.
I think there are better ways to secure our border. For example, why is the highway immigration checkpoint many miles north of Yuma, Ariz. only open during business hours and the rest of the time you just drive through?
It is heartbreaking looking at all the bald eagles and raptors that have collided with the blades on windmills and died. If you think that energy is harmless, look at the images on the internet.