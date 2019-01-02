To the gentleman from There’s a Hart Assisted Living who uses his ATV to clear my driveway and sidewalk and most of the neighbors' sidewalks and will not accept a material gratuity, I extend my deepest thanks. The world is better because of his efforts for us “old folks.”
Now that the new NAFTA will have Mexico and Canada pay for the border wall, what is the shutdown all about?
A recent letter to the editor suggested a wall would work here like the Great Wall works for China. No one wants to move there. Big difference.
Another business bites the dust, more people out of work. I have a great idea; let’s raise property taxes higher so we can be number one in something in this country.
Why would a convicted swindler, state and federal tax dodger, and "sovereign citizen" professor be given forgiveness through suspended imposition of sentence and perpetual delayed payment options, while you or I would be given a stiff fine and lifetime criminal record for a minor misdemeanor?
Minimum wage and COLA increase yippee, ha ha what a joke. The cost of living for consumer goods, services, co-pays, etc., continue to inch up and gobbles up your increase plus some. Happy New Year.