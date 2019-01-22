If the bighorn sheep need more vaccinations and health care than a kindergartner, maybe it’s time to let nature run its course.
I hope any federal employee who receives unemployment money will be required to reimburse those funds when they receive their back pay for time not worked. Talk about double dipping.
President Trump brags about everything concerning him in the superlative and now he can be the proudest president that his government shutdown is the longest in U.S. history. How does that make America great?
If someone was sincere in providing border security to stop drugs, wouldn’t they fund the U.S. Coast Guard, not shut it down? Lots of drugs come into this country by sea.
State Sen. Greenfield sponsors HB 1041, to carry concealed weapons without a permit, “because the Second Amendment is paramount” reflects another over-interpretation of the amendment. We have an even greater right to not be around people carrying a concealed weapon without any oversight. Let’s not undo the good reason used when the law was passed that required a permit.
For Mike Pence to compare Martin Luther King's legacy to Donald Trump's political agenda is like comparing a fine wine to Ripple or Mad Dog 20/20.