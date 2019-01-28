I love road trips and when I get ready for my vacation, the last thing I worry about is packing my gun. I don't own a gun, and in my many travels I have never felt threatened or in need of a weapon, and I feel sorry for anyone that lives with that kind of fear.
It sure seems like there are a lot of "experts" on walls around Rapid City, and I'm guessing most of them have ever been near the Mexican border. If they don't work, why does virtually every prison in the United States have walls around them?
So all it really took to end the government shutdown was the threat that Trump could not have his time in the spotlight that he so desperately craves to deliver the State of the Union address?
How ironic that the state animal and mascot of USD is the coyote, but the animal is considered a pest and there is open season on coyotes year around, with no limits on hunting it.
What if furloughed federal workers who double-dip by collecting unemployment insurance and getting their back pay double-patronize private-sector businesses, providing those businesses with windfall profits? Will the owners of those businesses return those extra profits or donate them to local charities? Ain’t trickle-down economics great?