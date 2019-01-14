It’s time for South Dakota to move forward with the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use. Almost three-quarters of the states in this country with forward thinking have already moved forward. But of course, some in South Dakota some still think it’s 1950.
Why are the Democrats opposed to securing our southern border? Illegal means just that; we cannot pick and choose what laws we follow as a nation. If we can ignore law, then I choose to quit paying my taxes.
Am I the only one confused between the terms border security and border wall? I am all for the security but opposed to the wall.
Walls and fences work very well — just ask any farmer, rancher or landowner who wants to keep something out and off his property.
A writer to Two Cents blames Congress for the government shutdown. There’s intransigence on both sides of the aisles in Congress and in the presidency — enough blame to spread around. The people, not only government employees, are suffering from the shutdown. It’s time for us, the people, to say enough already, do your job now, otherwise we will fire all of you in 2020.
I want to thank whoever bought my breakfast Jan. 6 at Millstone. I will pay that forward. Thank you.