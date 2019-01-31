I appreciate the mayor’s intent to recognize veterans with a military park, but the location feels inappropriate. As a 30-year member of the National Guard who was activated during the 1972 Rapid City flood, I remember the death and destruction of the area. Quiet, open green space is more appropriate than a military park.
So, testing is burdensome for home-schooling parents? Surely, testing is far more burdensome for public school teachers who have many more students to test.
We should build a wall at the north border and keep the Canadians out so they stop ruining our country with the pipeline. Run your own water pipeline out of your country.
It's too sad about all the head-on crashes on interstate highways. A couple ideas to stop wayward vehicles: dig a deep but narrow ditch in the bottom of the median or put a gravel windrow down there.
What is the problem with getting a permit (and background check) when wanting to carry a concealed weapon? The South Dakota Sheriffs' Association and the State's Attorneys Association are against the bill, which is very telling.
Looking on the bright side of things, if it wasn't for global warming, er, I mean, climate change, think how cold it really would be?