Hemp is legal; CBD should be legal in South Dakota. I used CBD for headache and sleeping disorders. As an American and an adult, it should be my right to make my own health-care choices without the nanny state.
Since the city administration has increased and\or added user fees for city services that I already pay for as a taxpayer, can I expect some reduction in city sales tax, the city's portion of my property tax or other user's fees?
After the snowstorm on New Year's, the city reminded us that our sidewalks need to be cleared within 24 hours. Let me remind Rapid City area schools that this applies to them as well. The school near me was not cleared until four days later.
Our smart state legislators and governor want Trump's $6 billion wall to stop the inflow of drugs. Per Fox News, 96 percent of drugs come into this country through the legal border crossing. Just where and how should this money be spent to actually do what they say they want to do?
Big pharma has purchased S.D. legislators by removing our right to self-care.
All the complaining about our president and bashing and posting garbage isn’t going to change anything. Just shows what a bunch of immature “adults” we have in the U.S.