I got a bit of a dent in my giving spirit today when I watched two people who were in obvious need of the very basics of life using gift cards to buy scratch tickets in a local grocery store.
Gas is less than $2 across the state. Why is this price-gouging tolerated in Rapid?
I am amazed at Mike Rounds crowing about his accomplishments. I am not sure my children and grandchildren are going to enjoy the polluted air and rivers and streams filled with toxins from all his deregulating.
The border wall is a 17th century military solution to a 21st century humanitarian crisis. Most drugs enter this country in vehicles driving through legal ports of entry where the wall will be of no help at all.
I would bet that those who don't believe we need a wall would feel different if the police officer that was shot in California by an illegal alien was a son or brother of theirs.
Trump wants to build a physical border wall simply for the photo op it will provide to satisfy his base. Five billion of our tax dollars can be better spent in so many better ways.
Polio-like disease, foot and mouth, tuberculosis, etc., coming across the border to our children. And how many illegals did you say you wanted to take into your home?