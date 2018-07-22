In light of the issues with electronic voting at the primary and the ongoing meddling in the last federal election, maybe we should just stick to paper ballots and only voters with government ID for November. Data breaches and ID theft in social media, banking, credit bureaus, etc., should teach us that at least this one institution should remain guarded for now.
Not having a shooting range close to Rapid City is not an excuse to junk up the forest. A solution would be for you to get out there and do something to create a range.
Deadwood casinos had to tighten their rules for children's presence due to casino workers having to babysit unsupervised kids. Please also remember that although families are welcome in all public places, it is the parents' job to control and watch their children, not the employees of any business.
Why don't people who buy homes take pride in the outside instead of letting the yards and shrubs look so neglected, and also what about vehicles that don't run being parked in the yard or in front of the house for six, seven or more years?
We already have a super, and inexpensive, carrier to Phoenix in the form of Allegiant to Mesa Gateway. Why would we spend a million dollars to get a carrier to compete with one already in place.