So after all the public meetings last year with the people voicing that they do not want one, the city of Spearfish is still planning a roundabout on a small Jackson Boulevard intersection that hardly gets any cross traffic and 80 percent of the traffic goes straight through. I’m sure they have a brilliant plan for the semitrucks and logging trucks with trailers that will have to negotiate the turns without taking out the curbs and signs and how to deal with snow removal.
All the street construction certainly is inconvenient, but when it is completed it is wonderful. Thank you to all involved.
Who is responsible for the terrible mess around the Performing Arts Center? It should be cleaned up.
More than ever you need to be a defensive driver. Before it was speeding up to get through the yellow light, now they speed up and run the red.
The road to thwarting Russian election interference in our elections begins with the individual voter. Be skeptical, broaden your sources of news and information, and don't let your traditional allegiances lull you into a false sense of security.
While there is still time to change the starting time of the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, I hope somebody will do so. It doesn't have to be at 11 a.m. when Veterans Day falls on a Sunday.