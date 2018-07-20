Can someone please let us all know what the proper labels are for different groups of people so we can avoid lawsuits — or geez, can we just go back to being American people?
How might I show my appreciation to all the Pennington County Commissioners for dropping my retired father's property tax ($3.60/$100,000) on his modest one family home that I helped him build after he lost his in the '72 Rapid City flood? His property tax is $6,000 per year.
The drives are on for school supplies for "needy" kids everywhere you look, and the lists always ask for extra for classmates. If there are that many that cannot afford school supplies in Rapid City, the school system needs to take a long look at what they require.
I understand how the individual who wrote in opposition to the Obama statue feels. Because my stomach churns at the thought of a Trump statue someday positioned downtown among presidents deserving of our respect like Obama, Washington, Lincoln, etc.
The mayor can’t win ... people demand the repair of streets and roads and then complain when he does that the orange cones impact their traffic.
Retailers, can we please at least get kids back in school and maybe have Halloween before you start shoving Christmas on us? And could we include Thanksgiving as a holiday this year instead of a shopping day?
Good leadership should always have an element of skepticism.