Many thanks to the wonderful people Monday morning that paid for mine and my handicapped son's breakfast. What a wonderful surprise and much appreciated.
Cleaning the Poet's Table up, BULL! Both need many hours of community service and not a slap on the hand — no accountability to anything anymore.
The National Forest can continue to complain about junk in the Hills until a long rifle/pistol shooting range is set up close to the largest city in western SD. Folks don't want to drive to Hot Springs to shot at a range — we need to hear solutions not complaints from BHNF.
People could actually be elected to city offices that would not spend and raise taxes. Because of the lack of transparency and accountability, the school system will always want more money and raise taxes.
Foster Friess ads as a candidate for Wyoming Governor state he is a Republican.
My water, and other families', comes from a well. The water association pays 17 cents a year drainage fee for the small piece of property this well sits on; so, the processing, mailing, and time spent paying this bill costs far more than the bill — and the tax needs to be increased?
You should vote for the person, not the party. There is good and bad in both parties.