Thanks, Mayor Allender, city council, helping agencies and business community. OneHeart development shows practical public-private cooperation and positive solutions to offer a hand out of poverty or misfortune. That's the true spirit of Rapid City — collective impact.
OneHeart: We have a major challenge with homeless. I don’t know the answer, compliments to those attempting to address it. Has a solid long-term financial plan been developed for the annual projected operating budget?
Even after the Mueller report the Democrats are in denial, but they can’t even look at that fact they ran a criminal for president with no problem. That is the sad state of their party.
You might want to wait until the adults in the House examine the complete report before claiming the president's innocence. Him claiming he has been totally exonerated doesn't make it so.
Would the Democrats please stop, and get to work. They were elected to represent the USA — “all parties.” Your behavior is disgusting.
The bar is set so low in the Trump administration that they can crow about not being felons.
How are South Dakota's three electoral votes going to keep California with 55 votes or New York with 29 votes from controlling an election?