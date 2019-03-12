Gov. Noem: I hope you follow your concerns with legalization of hemp in South Dakota. To pass legislation that will benefit a few at the expense of many, plus the state of Wyoming and others is not a good reason to put your name on a bad bill.
Noem being concerned that law enforcement will not be able to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana is pretty insulting to the intelligence of law enforcement employees.
Just got my phone bill and noted a total of 21 charges described as fees, surcharge, service charge, recovery charge and government taxes for a total of $23.24. This doesn't sound like the "land of the free."
The snow has covered our yard for so long, I moved some snow to see what grass looks like.
It’s becoming evident that the Democrats and claims about collusion by the Trump campaign are crumbling. The narratives to seek breaking news changes daily and with no facts of collusion they are spinning anything in hopes of trying to find a crime.
It is my sincere hope that Governor Noem and President Trump are exactly alike- one termers.
Well, it's official. You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat anymore.