I challenge any logical person to answer why one person can complain about the "Hawaiian Days" days event that was planned for the University of South Dakota and force a change because of handing out leis. Political correctness run amok.
My hemp socks have as much THC as the CBD oils I can order off of Amazon and the internet. Why does Noem want to stop hemp and CBD oils sales in South Dakota?
In a recent interview, Sen. Mike Rounds said Trump was justified in making hush money payments to a porn star because he loved his wife and family and was just protecting them. This from a man who ran on a "family values" platform.
So there were over 76,000 border crossing attempts just this past month. Where do you no border wall bleeding hearts see this ending? This is a threat to our country in more ways than one.
Instead of leading the Legislature to correct the nursing home issue, our governor is focusing on protection for the Keystone pipeline.
The city council had no problems raising water rates and other fees expeditiously but can’t seem to find the ability to address the railroad crossings and potholes. Mr. Mayor you will not get my vote if I don’t hear that you or council members address this problem.