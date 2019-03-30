Dear Rapid City School hierarchy: You missed the mark regarding your feedback on why Rapid City Schools are having a problem retaining substitute teachers — pay is a concern and even more important is the lack of respect from the students.
It’s hard to believe our legislators voted themselves a $134.47 per legislative day (40) plus a per diem allowance, but only gave the nursing home crises $14.60 per day. I hope none of our SD legislators ever need to go into a SD nursing home because I’m pretty sure there won’t be any around.
If the Electoral College is abolished, or made impotent by a compact, as states such as California have set out to create, voters in states like SD with smaller populations as well as states in such a compact like Colorado, will have no say in future presidential elections if they vote for the candidate who does not win an overall majority.
Post turtles. As a description for politicians, I think this fits Dusty Johnson perfectly.
Now that we know that the B-21 is coming we should change city priorities. Let’s concern ourselves with schools, infrastructure and housing, instead of the homeless.