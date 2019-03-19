On one hand, the city spends millions studying and improving its downtown, while the other hand it is building a homeless compound there. A vibrant downtown and a homeless compound surviving in the same space? It will never work.
Cowards and bullies show their true colors when they attack dead war heroes and others who can't defend themselves.
The reason nursing homes are closing is not because the state Medicaid reimbursement is too low. It is because too many people hide assets to qualify for Medicaid when they should be using them to pay nursing home costs.
I’m sorry, but it’s hard to feel bad for farmers that still support Trump with the tariffs that are causing them to lose farms that’s been in their families for generations.
Native Americans have a beautiful culture and we love it. Why do their leaders insist on causing problems with concerns the state has with protesters? Now, we have the issue of displaying the tribes flags in Pierre. All this does not help our relations issue.
I wish someone could tell us the average number of homeless people in the Rapid City area on any given day. In such a small community, it seems extreme when we spend $5 million to support or house our homeless.