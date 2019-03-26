Mayor Allender and city council: The mayor's so-called "non-tax" Vision funds (OneHeart) is a joke and disgrace. I believe the seed you are planting will grow into a nightmare; all you are creating is a very expensive invitation.
I just read the mayor's op-ed in the Journal. Well said and well done.
Maybe now the media and Democrats will act like adults since the president is not guilty of their insane fiasco.
Is there anyone else running for mayor? We need a choice. Rapid City is going broke and taxes will rise.
If the Electoral College is eliminated the votes for president won't matter for most states. The president will be elected by California, New York and a few large cities.
One of your contributors said he doesn't like dogs. After living 70-plus years, I find people like that are not very nice.
There should be a spending freeze on new projects for Rapid City, including OneHeart. Taxpayers deserve better for their tax dollars by fixing streets and bringing in manufacturing jobs to fill empty stores.
I knew a fellow who habitually showed up five minutes late for everything with the statement, "Well somebody has to be last." We should be "proud" of South Dakota for the same reason.