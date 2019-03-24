Whatever happened to the "East of Fifth" corridor proposed by city planners? The OneHeart campus will result in the area becoming a homeless ghetto. And who will pick up the tab for day-to-day operations once the facility is up and running? This is another example of our mayor and city council throwing tax dollars at an idea without looking at the long-range ramifications. Look at the other parts of town that already serve the homeless.
To the person commenting about dogs in restaurants. I would much rather see a well-behaved dog over a bratty kid being noisy, running around, and making messes in a restaurant.
Five million to refurbish a baseball field for a high school team? Another five million to house homeless people? How many affordable-rent units could be built for that for the families holding down two and three low-paying Rapid City jobs? Whose funds are being used for this, and decided by whom?
If the Electoral College didn’t exist, South Dakota, and all other small populated states, would have no voice. All presidents would be elected by the citizens of New York and California thru the popular vote.
The net result of this legislative session was to move the state backward. The most conservative of the West River legislators and the governor are the biggest part of this. It makes it difficult to be proud of our state.