An honest measure of society is how it takes care of its most vulnerable: children, the homeless, the elderly. Complaining about the high price of property tax when some of these people don't have a literal roof over their head is the epitome of rich people problems — what do you think that says about our society?
By building a $5 million homeless complex, we will be inviting other communities to ship us their homeless. I see another bill for the taxpayers.
So people felt the need to travel on a closed interstate and go to the bars in Rapid City during a no travel advisory in R.C. I do hope the city, county and state have a billing system in place as my tax dollars should not have to pay for others’ stupidity and first responders’ lives should not be jeopardized. There is no way that any person did not know about the blizzard and the road conditions so it wasn't ignorance, just stupid.
Trump has got to be the hardest working president ever as long as you count being on Twitter all day as work. Of course, this is between going to Florida to golf the other half.
Want people to shovel their sidewalks? Ask them who they have as an insurance carrier for when you break your ankle or slip and fall. Perhaps paying for your medical bills and time out of work will be an incentive.