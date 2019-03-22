As a concealed carry permit holder, I am appalled at the thought of an unhinged legislator running loose in the capitol with a pistol. If security is a concern, put a metal detector and armed guard at the entrance.
So the homeless deserve our "dignity and respect?" Silly me, I thought that had to be earned — not bestowed — on a certain class of people.
Of course being a Democrat you are ready to abolish the electoral college. How do you think a conservative feels in California or Illinois? You also realize the odds of a conservative president ever being elected again are minimal.
I'm sure that putting up a 12 inch by 12 inch sign with "In God We Trust" will go a long way toward helping our underfunded schools. Also, nice to see that lawmakers expect a lawsuit and want me to pay for it.
The Treasury Department said the deficit grew 77% in the past four months, driven by tax cuts and increased federal spending. How do S.D. senators think this is fiscally responsible?
Any veteran, Republican, Democrat or independent, should be incensed with the rhetoric used by Donald Trump in regard to Sen. John McCain and regard it as a slap in the face to all who have served or are serving in the military.