Reading the Two Cents comments lets me know that there are a few mean and heartless (I hope only a few) people in Rapid City who would not do anything for another less fortunate human being. Certainly they do not want to help a family get back on its feet by providing temporary shelter, counseling, food stamps, Medicaid and help with day care so they can become productive citizens again.
We already provide food and clothing to all of the homeless. Now the One Heart Center will house those individuals at a cost to the taxpayers while the needs of those taxpayers are being ignored.
I find it very interesting that we have a national emergency declared to build a wall, but nothing is being said about the flooding throughout the middle of the country. I guess this doesn't count as a national emergency in certain people’s minds.
If the Electoral College did not exist, we would have majority rule. What a concept.
I keep hearing about the need for massive tax hikes, but never hear of massive salary hikes for the hourly paid employees. A $3-per-hour wage hike to all hourly workers would markedly increase sales tax revenue for state government and city government, and enable both government entities to catch up on the citizens’ needs for better roads and streets and could possibly lead to reductions in other taxes, if handled correctly.