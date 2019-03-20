City streets are in deplorable condition and are causing automobile damage. I propose that the city re-prioritize the $1 million additional money being requested by OneHeart and use it to repair streets.
I could care less about CBD oil, but I sure would like more of my old-fashioned hemp rope instead of this nylon and propylene stuff.
The communities losing their Hometown Shopkos put added stress on seniors and low-income people who cannot afford or lack the ability to travel to larger towns to shop. The building in Sturgis will most likely become another biker bar.
Regarding the proposed homeless complex: Build it and they will come.
I am so disappointed by the comments about the homeless from citizens of Rapid City. These are people who deserve dignity and respect, not for you to stick your nose up in the air and declare they are undesirable and that you're too good to share space with them.
Does President Trump consider all captured American POWs non-heroes, or just Senator John McCain?
Could somebody please inform Gov. Noem that hemp is not a part of a greater conspiracy but rather a sustainable cash crop that our neighbors will be profiting from as they ship it through our backward state.