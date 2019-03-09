I'm not surprised at all that Gov. Noem never consulted at all with any Native Americans prior to pushing the two 'anti-riot' bills through the Legislature.
For those that blame the "younger" crowd for shopping online as the reason why department stores are closing should consider the fact that the "younger" crowd has nothing to do with the bad business deals made at the corporate levels.
If it is not going to remain a greenway and a memory of those who lived there, then give the land back to the families who owned it before. My parents’ home was unharmed yet because it sat on the greenway they had to move.
Driving to work Thursday I observed many early birds shoveling the snow we received overnight. Those responsible citizens don't expect praise but should receive a shout out and thank you.
Kristi Noem is holding our farmers hostage in order to give GW Pharmaceuticals a monopoly on the CBD market. She’s putting Big Pharma ahead of what’s in the best interest of South Dakotans.
I have revised my sidewalk snow removal plan and aligned it with the city street snow removal plan. I will just wait for it to melt.