Hiding behind the veil of fiscal conservatism, SD prides itself on contributing less to long-term care patients on Medicaid than any other state, which has forced nursing homes to close. Forcing people to look to nursing homes in other states is not fiscal conservatism that we should be happy about.
St. Patrick's Day will soon be upon us. As an Irishman, I will file suit against anyone of non-Irish descent who insults my culture by wearing green or drinking green beer.
What is the corrosive substance used on streets? As it eats into my garage floor, I can only imagine what it is doing to automobiles, streets and bridges and could it be one reason we have so many deteriorated streets in this city?
The Democrats are showing their desperation to find anything to damage President Trump. Congressional oversight should not be used to investigate a sitting president with the hopes of finding something.
Trump suspends US/South Korean military exercises because they are too expensive. Apparently spending billions for a wall on the southern border to prevent the nuclear threat of desperate women and children is a better use of the money than defending us from Kim Jung Un's nukes.