Dusty Johnson joined a few other Republicans to override President Trump's veto on the "emergency" action on the southern border. South Dakota and the nation need others like him who are bright enough and brave enough to support truth.
The B-21 for Ellsworth AFB and Rapid City is indeed huge news. Thanks to all who worked so hard to secure this important future mission.
Jobs are great, and I support our military, but I can’t be the only Black Hills resident who isn’t happy that we will be storing thermonuclear weapons and housing B-21 planes. That really is disturbing.
The OneHeart website says "We don't believe crime will increase." Haven for Hope in Texas is the model for OneHeart. Over a two-year period, San Antonio police responded there 1,877 times, many calls for weapons, assault, theft and drug abuse.
Sen. Rounds is all in with Trump to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Perhaps he should take the lead and present to the 21 million people who will lose health care his plan to replace it since Trump has never had a Plan B.
What happened to separation of church and state? What happens when an 'In Allah we trust' lawsuit goes through? What a waste of taxpayers' money.