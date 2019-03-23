I'm fed up supporting those that are unwilling to support themselves. Just about anyone including those with problems can get a job.
I do not understand why some people think that all homeless or near-homeless want to be in this situation. The high rent in Rapid City puts many in danger of being homeless, as well as low pay.
For the past 37 years the Cornerstone Rescue Mission has cared for the homeless without one cent of financial support from the city until two years ago, and then the mayor took back a chunk of that money. Now, he's going to spend $5 million of taxpayer money on a program that never housed or cared for a single homeless person?
As we marvel at ancestors who used arsenic wig powder and mercury ointments, we spray neurotoxic lawn chemicals all around our homes and businesses and wonder why so many of us have poor health.
The president can't seem to stop disrespecting veteran John McCain. It's time for the president to show us the bone spurs that kept him out of the service, unless they were fake.
The day restaurants and fast food establishments allow dogs is the day I stop patronizing those places. It's bad enough seeing a dog in the cart at grocery stores.