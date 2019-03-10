In regard to the Rapid City Journal article about video lottery, Rapid City has become a little Las Vegas. There is a casino on every corner, and in every bar and every hotel. When will we get smart and find a new way to support our state funding! This type of gambling is very addictive and has destroyed families and encouraged theft. Keep gambling in Deadwood where it was intended to be.
I thank the Spearfish city workers and officials who were finally able to fix what was wrong with the fireplace at Main and Hudson downtown that means so much to locals and to tourists. I saw it burning early this morning on my way to the coffee shop and it really made my day!
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a measure legalizing industrial hemp into law. Governor Noem, I urge you to support HB 1191 to legalize industrial hemp and keep South Dakota from being last in yet another category.
Now the second North Korea summit is over I think President Trump did a great job. We will discontinue war games with South Korea, and North Korea will rebuild their nuclear weapons. Great deal.
Please don't plow my street — it's the best shape it's been in all year long.
STOP pushing snow in the street from your driveway! Pick up your shovel and deposit it in your lawn.