I'm so thankful to the city council and that much of the community supports the OneHeart campus. We all pay one way or another, so I support financing a well-researched solution that brings the bottom up.
I, too, believe it is time to do away with the electoral college, and here’s why. As a Democrat in western South Dakota the only time my vote gets to count is in the Democratic primary and after that I could just as well go fishing.
Why doesn’t the city purchase a one-way bus ticket to a warm weather area for every homeless person in the area. I’m sure it would be less than $5 million and better for the homeless to live where the weather is warmer.
Spring is here, the snow is melting and the dog waste is exposed in my yard and on my sidewalk. I don’t own a dog and under city ordinance you are required to clean up after your animal; do the right thing.
Thank you Gov. Noem for vetoing the growing of hemp. I for one believe it to be the right decision. Now that that decision was made, can you get rid of the worthless daylight savings like some states are doing?
John, Mike, Dusty: Can you guys speak up and get this border closed? This is beyond stupid politics and just stupid.