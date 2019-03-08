Is anybody trying to fill some of our many empty stores? We really could use another grocery store, too; some parts of town are underserved.
The green space represents the 238 people who died in the 1972 flood; it protects our community from floods and helps us remember what happened. A B-1 there will just become debris stuck under the Fifth Street bridge during the next flood.
Cheers to the Irishman willing to stand up for his culture. We all need to do that and preserve the reality not the fantasy of our roots.
CBD oil works better for my knee pain than anything I've tried for 10 years. Just wondering if Gov. Noem accepts money from either AMA or Pharma lobbies?
I would have liked to see some farmers interviewed on TV supporting the production of hemp. The ones I have seen look like some Colorado visitors.
Nobody who votes against the hemp bill will get my support. Good grief, it is just hemp and would be a cash crop for our farmers and ranchers.
Here we go again with the blame game. Learn the entity in charge of problem before you blame the mayor and the city. Example: RR crossings are regulated by the state not the city.
I would run for Rapid City mayor but with my luck, I would get elected.