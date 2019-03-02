Save the leftover beetle money for the upcoming emerald ash borer battle.
Well our governor is 100 percent sure that hemp leads to marijuana use, but 82 percent of the states have approved raising it, which means the Highway Patrol, state Health Department, and Ag Department are in the bottom 18 percent of the U.S. in knowledge about how to do their jobs.
Dusty Johnson is off to a bad start in his voting. If he keeps voting for open borders, he will be a one-term representative.
I am a Republican and I don’t think Dusty Johnson’s vote was about supporting open borders. It was a courageous, non-partisan rebuke of the president's disingenuous and abusive declaration of a national emergency because he didn’t get all the funding from Congress he wanted for his wall.
According to a recent Two Cents comment, Johnson screwed up on his recent vote on Trump's emergency declaration. Whatever happened to voting one's conscience?
Even though the public has been against it all along, Spearfish is still intent on a roundabout at Ames and Jackson, one of the cross streets with the lowest traffic count.
Please bring back global warming and the Banana Belt. It is March already.