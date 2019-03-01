I am a Republican voter and I do not appreciate Dusty voting for open borders. One of 13 Republicans in the House to cast such a vote? Come on.
If record bighorn sheep is due to their genetic makeup, let's hang them on the wall for the money rather than letting them pass on their genes. Money wins again.
South Dakota has a seat-belt law. So, why are school buses not equipped with seat belts? There’s been tons of bus-related tragic incidents.
Why is it so difficult for the anti-gun crusaders to understand that no amount of regulation is going to keep some people from obtaining guns? A criminal or other person bent on destruction can get what they want on the black market.
The summit the president attended was the lead story on CNN and MSNBC on both Wednesday and Thursday — check out some alternative news sources some time.
Wow, where are the gasoline watchers? Was in Sioux Falls last recently and gas prices there were $2.299; can they only comment/complain when we are higher but no comments when we are lower? Locals in Sioux Falls said it has been that price most of February.
Thank you to the very polite volunteers who staff the valet parking service at Regional hospital.