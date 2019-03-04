With the situation in Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea, I don't think we should be using military money to build a wall.
I didn’t vote for Dusty Johnson to vote his “conscience;” I voted for him to represent his constituents. His job as congressional representative is to represent those who voted for him, not his own agenda.
Folks read why Dusty Johnson voted against the emergency declaration. It was a constitutional matter. Not because he’s against the wall. Someday we could have a president pushing to fund another matter, like the Green New Deal. It’s a matter of setting bad precedent. Dusty’s vote was to stop that, not the wall. Read before you judge.
To the president and his supporters: Be wary of the company you keep, for they are a reflection of who you are or who you want to be.
The biggest issue with traffic at Rushmore Crossing/Eglin is that the drivers do not pay attention to the lane arrows, although that is everywhere including Anamosa heading east at North Street. I work in Rushmore Crossing and at least once a day someone turns left from the right turn lane, vice versa or tries to hop straight across Eglin instead of turning in the direction of the business they want.