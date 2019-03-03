Some cities will accept 10 cans of food in lieu of paying a parking fine. This sounds like a winning idea to me.
It seems likely that what tourists driving through the Black Hills might be more in awe of is not the beauty but why those South Dakotans, in the name of “development,” are allowed to blight the beauty with their ugly buildings, storage units and billboards.
Thru the eyes of wildlife, is it fair that their vegetation is mowed down and bailed, with hardly any left to for them to eat when it snows?
To my dismay, the PC police have gained a foothold at USD and our state legislature. South Dakota universities used to support free speech, as per the U.S. Constitution, and should realize a Hawaiian Day party with leis indicates appreciation of the culture and a cold winter longing for warm beaches and luaus, not a plot to exclude or insult anyone. College campuses were a place to experience diversity and learn about other cultures.
I didn't vote for Dusty Johnson so he could work against our president. Might just as well vote for a Democrat; at least you know what you’re getting.
Dusty Johnson, thank you for voting country over party. South Dakota needs more Republicans like you.