Sen. Rounds promises to kill off Obamacare and replace it with what? The Republicans are determined to toss low-income people under the bus and end any and all subsidies to help obtain health care.
Happy to hear Natalie Stites Means is running against Allender. I hope everyone votes for her as it is time for Allender and his money-spending ways to go down the road.
Mayor Allender will be hard to beat. He shows concern for all people in our community, not just the well-connected or those with cars who beg for fixing the streets but also for those who might be referred to in Matthew 25:45 as "the least of these."
Why in the world would the city council and mayor of Rapid City discuss a homeless village near the beautiful downtown that has worked so very hard to make it a very wonderful experience.
Before we blame the foster-care system, we should consider that Serenity was damaged long before she ever reached the first foster home and nobody was able to deal with her because of that.
Dusty Johnson joined a few other Republicans to override President Trump’s veto on the emergency action on the southern border. Hopefully, he gets a primary challenge. We need someone to represent South Dakota.