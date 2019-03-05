USD can't have a "Hawaiian Day" and hand out leis because it might be viewed as inappropriate? By whom? What a joke. Anyone offended by this is the sorriest and most humorless person around.
As I observe the workings of the South Dakota Legislature, it appears that the majority party is doing their best to do away with public education.
Amazing and ridiculous how nobody shovels their walks anymore. Homes that have lazy adults therefore lazy teenagers. Senior citizens are out shoveling more than this younger generation.
The idea that the Highway Patrol and their drug dogs won’t be able to detect the difference between hemp and marijuana is a feeble attempt of Kristi’s to stop the Hemp bill. South Dakota under the Interstate Commerce Act can not stop another state from transporting hemp across state lines.
Here we go again, the changing of the clocks ritual. It's so ridiculous. Why can't the time be left alone one way or the other?
This is global warming. Ocean ice is melting, which will cause colder winters and hotter summers.
I think every legislator in Pierre should be paid $36,000 per year plus all expenses. Then maybe someone with common sense will run for these offices.