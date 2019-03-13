Seniors, I hope you are paying attention. The president's proposed budget cuts Medicare funding contrary to his campaign promise not to do so.
Today, I received a call from Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Our phones have become useless because of these "junk calls." I can't answer the phone and now rely on voicemail to screen callers. The do-not-call list is a joke.
What is it that South Dakota needs to do to catch up with Wyoming and other neighboring states to grow and process industrial hemp? Why are we always so far behind in everything?
The hemp bill and CBD have popular support in South Dakota, but Noem figures it is better to side with a foreign drug company over the wants and needs of her own constituents. What other explanation is there?
Kristi ensured that the only CBD will be the prescription Epidiolex. Well played GW Pharma, well played.
Why don't we send our law enforcement to Oregon, Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, Kentucky, etc., etc., to figure out agricultural hemp production instead of keeping them in the dark and putting so many restraints on South Dakota farmers?
If you are willing to put in print you could get elected, then run or put up and shut up.