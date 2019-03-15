Kudos to the Douglas High School music department for an outstanding two nights of Cabaret performances by each bands and chorus groups as well as the wonderful individual performances. Mrs. Larson, you have done an amazing job with your kids.
Thank you Kristi Noem and Dusty Johnson on your recent actions. I support both of you for doing what was correct even though it was not what the party wanted.
Governor Noem has shown great foresight by vetoing the industrial hemp bill, rather than let South Dakota farmers jump headfirst into an unknown market. Does anybody remember the Jerusalem artichoke?
Not one scandal during Obama’s presidency? How about Benghazi, the IRS targeting conservative groups, and the administration snooping into phone records of journalists, just to name three?
Yep, South Dakota must stand as an example for the rest of the country, but since 41 states have already moved forward with hemp I guess the example the governor wants to set would be just how ignorant and backwards this state is.
So much for putting Dusty Johnson on a pedestal for voting for the House resolution against Trump's border wall. He just offered to reassign $15 million budgeted for a new National Guard armory somewhere in South Dakota to help fund Trump's vanity project (Washington Post, March 13).